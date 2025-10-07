Watch: Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns Vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight At WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Image: WWE/X

WWE Crown Jewel is just days away, and the buzz around a potential main event has now reached confirmation. Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed is officially set for the October 11 spectacle at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia and the blockbuster clash will come with a high-octane stipulation an Australian Street Fight. The confirmation was made by Paul Heyman during the latest episode of WWE RAW, on Tuesday, October 7th

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This announcement cements Reigns’ return to in-ring action after taking time off for movie commitments, and marks a continuation of his heated feud with The Vision faction. Fans last saw Roman in the ring at Clash in Paris, where he overcame Bron Breakker, only to be attacked post-match by the duo of Breakker and Reed, leaving him stretchered out of the arena.

His surprise comeback on the September 29 edition of RAW was a turning point, as he stormed in to save The Usos from another vicious Bron n Bron beatdown. WWE has now turned the animosity between the factions into a headline fight, and the choice of stipulation signals guaranteed chaos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reigns vs Bronson Reed Australian Street Fight match at WWE Crown Jewel

In the confirmed Australian Street Fight, the rules will be thrown out the window. Weapons, brawls in the crowd, and no count-outs are expected, which plays right into the intense nature of this rivalry. The bout will also advance the ongoing storyline between Reigns’ new-era Bloodline and The Vision faction, as both sides have been clashing over pride and dominance since August. With only two shows left before Crown Jewel, WWE is expected to spice up the feud even further, possibly involving Bron Breakker in the build-up.

Crown Jewel 2025 Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins – Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs. AJ Styles – Retirement Tour dream match

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane – Tag team grudge match

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed – Australian Street Fight (Main Event)