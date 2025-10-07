 Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In Australia; Video
Heartwarming! NBA Star Zion Williamson Makes A Special Gesture Towards Cancer Survivor Fan In Australia; Video

The moment unfolded after the New Orleans Pelicans’ emphatic 127-92 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBA vs NBL Melbourne series.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Image: NBA/X

Zion Williamson’s on-court dominance in the NBA vs NBL showdown was matched by an unforgettable off-court gesture when he met a young cancer survivor and gifted him his signed game-worn shoes. The heartwarming moment unfolded after the New Orleans Pelicans’ emphatic 127-92 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBA vs NBL Melbourne series.

In the stands was Theodore, a young fan proudly holding a sign that read, “Hey Zion, I kicked cancer’s butt!” After spotting the sign, Williamson made his way over to meet him. The Pelicans star warmly congratulated Theodore, revealing that he had a personal connection to the fight against cancer, as his own aunt had battled the disease. Williamson then handed over his sweat-soaked game-worn sneakers, adding a deeply personal touch the words “w my #1 my hero” scrawled across them alongside his signature. The young fan also received Williamson’s “I am Him” wristband as a keepsake. Before parting ways, the two posed for photos

Theodore’s journey to the game

The boy, who spent two and a half years battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, had been raising money for childhood cancer research by selling ice creams. His story caught the attention of “kindness” content creator Samuel Weidenhofer, who donated $500 before asking about his favorite basketball player. When Theodore replied “Zion Williamson,” Weidenhofer arranged four VIP tickets for Theodore and his family to attend the game.

For Theodore, the night brought more than front-row basketball it brought a memory for life

NBA makes history down under

Pelicans made 2-0 sweep of Australian rivals in their historic pre-season series after a 107-97 victory over Melbourne United two days earlier. The games marked the first time an NBA team has played Down Under. Williamson played only 15 first-half minutes and didn't return after the main break.

