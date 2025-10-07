‘Might Want To Share Achievement Of Removing Rohit’: Fans Roast Gautam Gambhir Over Team Dinner Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi

Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir | Pic Credit: Twitter

As India prepares for the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi, head coach Gautam Gambhir’s gesture of hosting the entire team at his residence has sparked a wave of trolling online. The trolling stems from Shubman Gill’s recent appointment as India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Gambhir, who hails from the capital, invited the whole squad and coaching staff to his home after their afternoon training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The idea was to give the team a chance to relax before the high-stakes Test beginning October 10.

While the dinner scheduled for October 8 is intended as a warm, bonding session for players and support staff, many fans on social media have cheekily dubbed it as achivement of removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans troll Gautam Gambhir

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What's next for Team India?

India enters the Delhi Test on the back of a resounding win in the opener, where KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja smashed centuries, and Mohammed Siraj starred with seven wickets. India is likely to maintain their winning combination for the Delhi Test, but there can be a couple of changes for the team management to try out new players.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to keep his place, whereas Devdutt Padikkal may replace Sai Sudharsan in the team. Similarly, Axar Patel may be handed an opportunity, as he can replace Washington Sundar.

The series also leads into a packed schedule, with three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies, followed by a challenging tour of Australia

India will also play Afghanistan, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka in a single series, while they will play New Zealand twice in the upcoming assignment of ODIs. Out of the nine series, India will be six at home, while the others will be away.