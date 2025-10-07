 'Dekhne Mein Pata Chalega': Rajasthan Royals Coach Vikram Rathour Warns 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Over Fitness; Video
'Dekhne Mein Pata Chalega': Rajasthan Royals Coach Vikram Rathour Warns 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Over Fitness; Video

The 14-year-old dashing batter is currently with the India U19 squad, preparing for the second Youth Test against Australia U19 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Image: Rajasthan Royals/X

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a heartwarming exchange with Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour during a video call over fitness. A short video of their playful conversation, shared by the Royals on their official X handle, has since gone viral.

During a video call from Australia, where the 14-year-old is currently with the India U19 squad preparing for the second Youth Test against Australia U19 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Rathour was seen teasing the young star about his fitness. After a brief chat asking how he’s doing and whether he’s maintaining his training routine, Rathour grinned and said, “Wo toh dekhne mein pata chalega. Aaja tu” (“We’ll only know when I see you. You come back first.”).

The exchange brought smiles all around as Suryavanshi replied with a quiet but confident “yes,” acknowledging his coach’s playful challenge. Before signing off, he also greeted another member of the Royals’ coaching staff.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise as cricketer

The prodigy’s rise has been meteoric. He became the youngest player in Ranji Trophy history when he debuted for Uttar Pradesh at 12 years and 284 days. His incredible potential was further validated when Rajasthan Royals secured him at the IPL 2025 auction at just 13. He then announced himself in grand style with a scorching 38-ball century the second-fastest in IPL history and the quickest ever by an Indian.

In the opening Youth Test against Australia U19, he blasted a sensational 113 off just 86 balls, reaching his century in only 78 deliveries. His innings, studded with nine fours and eight sixes, helped India post a mammoth 428 and secure an innings-and-58-run win.

Now, as the focus turns to the second Youth Test in Mackay, the cricket world waits eagerly to see how Suryavanshi follows up his stellar start.

