ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits' Brilliant Knock Helps South Africa Edge Past New Zealand By 6 Wickets | @ICC - X

Tazmin Brits created history by scoring her fifth century of the year during South Africa's commanding win over New Zealand in their clash in the ongoing Women's World Cup on Monday in Indore.

South Africa opened their account at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand.

Brits five hundred in a year is the most-ever in a calendar year for the women's game. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana previously held the record, having hit four tons twice in 2024 and 2025.

Brits opened the innings alongside Laura Wolvaardt in pursuit of 232 runs. Although Wolvaardt fell early, Brits formed a crucial partnership with Sune Luus, helping South Africa bounce back from their disappointing 69-run defeat to England in their previous match.

Proteas posted a commanding victory, chasing down the target well inside 41 overs. The partnership between Brits and Luus sealed the deal. Brits played with intent, finding the fence regularly, while Luus held the fort with a calm and composed innings.

South Africa lost a few wickets towards the end, but they always had the situation under control. The Brits' brilliant century capped off a perfect day for South Africa as they bounced back in style after that hammering against England.

Earlier in the first innings, NZ had won the toss and opted to bat first. At one point, SA was 44/2 and a 57-run stand for the third wicket between Devine and Georgia Plimmer (31 in 68 balls, with four boundaries), and her 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with Brooke Halliday (45 in 37 balls, with six fours) had NZ in a comfortable spot at 187/3, but Nonkululeko Mlaba (4/40) triggered a batting collapse as Kiwis slipped to 231 all out before even completing their 50 overs.

Marizanne Kaap, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tyron also took a wicket.

The Proteas bounced back strongly after their 10-wicket defeat to England in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, the White Ferns have now suffered consecutive losses, having gone down to Australia in their first game.

Brief score: New Zealand Women 231/10 (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/45). Vs South Africa Women 234/4 (Tazmin Brits 101, Sune Luus 83; Amelia Kerr 2/62).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)