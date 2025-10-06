'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's updated bio on his official handle of X has sparked plenty of buzz. The former Indian opener has written on his bio 'Mood these days' and put the dancing emoji, drawing numerous reactions from the netizens. This comes amid the two-Test series against the West Indies.

A section of fans have been criticizing Gambhir following Rohit Sharma's axing as the ODI captain ahead of the upcoming tour of Australia. With Rohit losing his captaincy despite leading Team India to Champions Trophy 2025 success and giving Shubman Gill the role, the ex-Indian cricketer has come under criticism alongside BCCI's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Watch some of the netizens' reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gautam Gambhir set to host Team India players for dinner in his residence

Meanwhile, a report of India Today has claimed that 43-year-old will host Team India's players for dinner at his New Delhi residence on October 8 ahead of the second Test against the West Indies in the capital city, beginning on the 10th. According to the report, Gambhir decided to host the team for an evening of relaxation in his home before the players become busy in what is a packed season ahead for them.

After the second Test against the West Indies, the Asian Giants will fly to Australia, where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on October 19. India will look to wrap up the series against the Caribbeans in Delhi, having won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

West Indies, meanwhile, have a steep task ahead of them after a poor batting performance in the opening Test, managing only 308 runs across two innings.