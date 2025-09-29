 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction went viral when Tilak Varma hit the decisive six in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Gambhir, who was sitting in the dressing room with the other coaching staff members, beat the bench in celebration as India were on the verge of winning.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction went viral when Tilak Varma hit the decisive six in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Gambhir, who was sitting in the dressing room with the other coaching staff members, beat the bench in celebration as India were on the verge of winning.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was...
article-image

With 10 needed off the final over, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had nowhere to turn to but Rauf, who already had a forgettable time with the ball. After taking two runs off the first ball, the left-handed batter played a pick-up shot on to the leg-side that travelled 80 meters over the fence. The cameras immediately panned to Gambhir, who was high on emotions.

Watch the video below:

Tilak eventually stayed unbeaten at 69, with Rinku Singh hitting the winning runs. India had notably stumbled to 20/3, losing Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav departed cheaply in pursuit of 147. The Hyderabad-born cricketer smacked three fours and four sixes in his 53-ball knock.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's Bowling Performance After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's Bowling Performance After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss
PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To Operation Sindoor
PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To Operation Sindoor
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Verma, Varun Chakravarthy & Rinku Singh's Manifestation Comes True; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Verma, Varun Chakravarthy & Rinku Singh's Manifestation Comes True; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69 Scripts Glory For Team India
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69 Scripts Glory For Team India

Kuldeep Yadav takes four wickets as India trigger spectacular collapse of Pakistan

Earlier, the toss fell in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who opted to bowl first. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched a breezy 84-run opening stand before the former departed for 57 off 38 deliveries. Pakistan were 113/1 in the 13th over from where they lost nine wickets only for 33 runs. Only Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub got to double figures as Pakistan left out five deliveries in their innings.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Verma, Varun Chakravarthy & Rinku Singh's Manifestation Comes...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Verma, Varun Chakravarthy & Rinku Singh's Manifestation Comes...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive...