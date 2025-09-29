IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction went viral when Tilak Varma hit the decisive six in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Gambhir, who was sitting in the dressing room with the other coaching staff members, beat the bench in celebration as India were on the verge of winning.

With 10 needed off the final over, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had nowhere to turn to but Rauf, who already had a forgettable time with the ball. After taking two runs off the first ball, the left-handed batter played a pick-up shot on to the leg-side that travelled 80 meters over the fence. The cameras immediately panned to Gambhir, who was high on emotions.

Tilak eventually stayed unbeaten at 69, with Rinku Singh hitting the winning runs. India had notably stumbled to 20/3, losing Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav departed cheaply in pursuit of 147. The Hyderabad-born cricketer smacked three fours and four sixes in his 53-ball knock.

Kuldeep Yadav takes four wickets as India trigger spectacular collapse of Pakistan

Earlier, the toss fell in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who opted to bowl first. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched a breezy 84-run opening stand before the former departed for 57 off 38 deliveries. Pakistan were 113/1 in the 13th over from where they lost nine wickets only for 33 runs. Only Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub got to double figures as Pakistan left out five deliveries in their innings.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece.