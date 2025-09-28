IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan saw a brief but dramatic moment that had fans on the edge of their seats. During a tense passage of play, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel bowled a delivery outside off, which Pakistan captain Salman Agha confidently drove down the track toward extra cover.

Suryakumar Yadav reacted quickly in the field, diving to intercept the shot. He managed to get a hand to the ball, taking the sting out of it, and it rolled behind him. Yadav recovered swiftly, got back on his feet, and hurled the ball toward the batting end. The throw struck Salman on the body before rolling past the keeper, immediately sparking tension on the field.

Yadav, clearly animated, appealed for obstructing the field, arguing that Salman had deliberately gotten in the way of the throw. The moment had commentators and fans debating the intent and sportsmanship of the incident.

However, after a review, the third umpire ruled the incident unintentional, determining that Salman Agha had not deliberately obstructed the field. While the decision settled the immediate dispute, it added to the intensity of an already high-pressure India-Pakistan final.

Moments like these highlight the razor-edge tension of India-Pakistan encounters, where every ball, throw, and appeal is magnified under the scrutiny of players, officials, and millions of viewers worldwide.