 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha seemingly disrespected the cheque of $75000, the runners-up cheque, as he casually tossed it aside before walking up to talk to Simon Doull for the presentation after the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as the moment occurred after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented the cheque.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
Salman Ali Agha. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha seemingly disrespected the cheque of $75000, the runners-up cheque, as he casually tossed it aside before walking up to talk to Simon Doull for the presentation after the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as the moment occurred after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented the cheque.

Salman Agha and his men suffered their third consecutive loss to India in the multi-nation tournament. After losing their nine wickets only for 33 runs, Pakistan were left with a modest 147 to defend. Despite taking the game down to the wire, Tilak Varma's masterful 69 off 53 deliveries along with contributions from Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, Team India won in commanding fashion.

Watch the below moment:

FPJ Shorts
Virar–Dahanu Rail Quadrupling Nears Completion; Seven Potential New Stations Proposed
Virar–Dahanu Rail Quadrupling Nears Completion; Seven Potential New Stations Proposed
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video
'Operation Sindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'Operation Sindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect...

'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support...

'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...