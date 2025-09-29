IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75000 Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video

Salman Ali Agha. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha seemingly disrespected the cheque of $75000, the runners-up cheque, as he casually tossed it aside before walking up to talk to Simon Doull for the presentation after the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as the moment occurred after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented the cheque.

Salman Agha and his men suffered their third consecutive loss to India in the multi-nation tournament. After losing their nine wickets only for 33 runs, Pakistan were left with a modest 147 to defend. Despite taking the game down to the wire, Tilak Varma's masterful 69 off 53 deliveries along with contributions from Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, Team India won in commanding fashion.

Watch the below moment: