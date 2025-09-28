IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah's Plane Gesture Goes Viral After Dismissing Haris Rauf; Check Out Video

The high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai witnessed yet another fiery exchange, this time, not with words but with gestures. Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and followed it up with a celebration that instantly went viral: a plane-crashing gesture, aimed as a direct response to Rauf’s earlier antics in the tournament.

The dramatic moment came during the tense final as Bumrah delivered a brilliant delivery to dismiss Rauf. But it wasn’t the wicket alone that grabbed headlines. As the crowd erupted, Bumrah turned towards Rauf and mimicked a crashing airplane with his hands, a pointed reference to the gesture made by Rauf during their Super 4 encounter, where the Pakistani pacer had done the same.

The celebration immediately sparked reactions on social media and in commentary boxes. While some fans lauded Bumrah’s response as "karma" and a moment of sweet revenge, others debated whether the gesture was in the spirit of the game or needlessly provocative.