AI VIDEO Of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi 'Stealing' Trophy After Team India's Win Goes Viral

An AI-generated video featuring ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is going viral on social media, sparking widespread attention and controversy. The video depicts a digitally manipulated scenario in which Naqvi is shown allegedly taking the Asia Cup 2025 trophy following the highly debated trophy presentation fiasco, after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final.

The incident comes in the wake of the Asia Cup final in Dubai, where tensions rose during the trophy ceremony. Reports indicated confusion and disagreements over the presentation, with India reportedly refusing to accept the trophy from Naqvi. This sequence of events fueled online discussions, and the AI-generated video has now added a new, albeit fictional, twist to the narrative.

Social media platforms have been flooded with shares, memes, and heated discussions regarding the video. While the clip is entirely digitally fabricated, it highlights the growing concern over AI-generated content and its potential to distort real-world events.

Fans and observers continue to debate the real trophy fiasco, but the viral AI video has undeniably amplified the conversation, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.