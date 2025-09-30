Sindoor To Tilak: Blow-By-Blow Account Of How India Battered Pakistan With Precision In Asia Cup 2025

In Indian tradition, 'sindoor' marks the start of a commitment, while 'tilak' is applied at the end of a sacred ritual to signify completion. For Team India, winning the Asia Cup 2025 was their 'tilak' moment, the final mark of a journey completed with purpose.

Earlier this year, the Pahalgam terror attack shocked the nation. In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a strong military move that left Pakistan on the back foot. The tension between the two nations rose sharply. At the same time, India’s decision to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup added fuel to the fire.

Many Indian fans opposed the idea of playing against Pakistan in a cricket tournament so soon after the attack. Social media was full of posts demanding a boycott, with hashtags like “Operation Sindoor” being used to show support for the armed forces instead of cricketing ties.

Still, Team India went ahead with the Asia Cup schedule. And once the matches began, the Men in Blue let their performance do the talking.

Stamping early authority

India began their campaign with a crushing 9-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. However, all eyes were placed on the second match against Pakistan a fixture that always carries more weight. Suryakumar Yadav’s decision not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha added fuel to the fire.

From the outset, the Men in Blue showed that they are here not only to dominate but also to crush them. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav combined to restrict Pakistan to 127/9, a below-par total. Abhishek Sharma made his intentions clear with a cameo knock of 31 runs from 13 balls. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished the job with an unbeaten 47 runs as India cruised to victory by 7 wickets.

Super Four Dominance

If the group-stage win was an opening strike, the Super Four clash in Dubai was a masterclass. Batting first, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan sent Indian bowlers smashing a fine half-century. The gun celebration provoked Indian fans. Bumrah went wicketless and leaked runs at an economy of 11 runs. Shivam Dube chipped in with 3 wickets to stop the opponents at 171/5.

Shubman Gill and Abshiek Sharma produced a batting masterclass as both openers stitched a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. The Pakistan bowlers were left frustrated, especially Haris Rauf, who got into an argument with both openers. He even taunted Indian fans with 6-0 gesture and action showing the jet going down. However, the Men in Blue won the match comfortably by 6 wickets.

Tilak seals the trophy for India

Pakistan looked to get into India’s head with antics outside the field, but the Men in Blue were determined to lift the trophy by staying unbeaten. The big stage, the pressure, the crowd, all the ingredients of a classic India vs Pakistan final were present.

Pakistan started strongly with openers Shahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman taking the attack to the opposition. The duo put on 84 runs for the opening wicket. However, once the stand was broken, it was just a one-way traffic as Kuldee0p Yadav weaved his magic with the ball. The left spinner broke the spine of Pakistan’s batting lineup with 4-wicket haul to restrict them to 146 runs.

India lost early wickets, but Tilak Varma raise dhis hand when it matteres the most. The left-hander stitched crucial stand with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to set India on the course for victory. Rinku SIngh applied final touches by scoring the winning runs.

From the first ball of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign to the final shot that clinched the title, Team India showed discipline and character. The journey wasn’t just about winning matches; it was about asserting dominance, especially over their fiercest rivals, Pakistan.