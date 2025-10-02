 Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUnbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match; Video

Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI, 1st Test Match; Video

The moment reflected not only the growing enthusiasm around Test cricket’s new generation but also how Shubman Gill has effortlessly stepped into a leadership role that has captured the nation’s imagination.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/The Reverse Sweep/X

The buzz and excitement surrounding young Indian captain Shubman Gill reached fever pitch on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a moment that highlighted his soaring popularity, hundreds of fans were seen sprinting across the stands, desperate to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the Indian skipper as he stepped out of the dressing room.

Gill has quickly become a fan favorite, not just for his elegant batting, but also for his calm demeanor and rising stature in international cricket. As news spread around the stadium that Gill was emerging from the pavilion, spectators abandoned their seats, racing toward the team area with mobile phones in hand, hoping to record the moment or simply see their hero up close.

Read Also
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words...
article-image
Read Also
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Commentator Makes Azad Kashmir Reference On Air During PAK W Vs...
article-image

The scene created a moment of chaos mixed with pure fan devotion. For many in attendance, especially local supporters in Ahmedabad, just witnessing Gill lead the Indian team in whites was a dream come true.

The moment reflected not only the growing enthusiasm around Test cricket’s new generation but also how Shubman Gill has effortlessly stepped into a leadership role that has captured the nation’s imagination. While the match itself remained finely balanced on Day 1, it was this off-field spectacle that added to the occasion’s emotional weight, a reminder of how cricket, and its emerging icons, continue to unite and electrify crowds across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Special Vijayadashami Worship At Gorakhnath Temple, Prays For Public Welfare; VIDEO
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Vijaya Shobha Yatra In Gorakhpur, Minority Communities Join In Welcome; VIDEO
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Vijaya Shobha Yatra In Gorakhpur, Minority Communities Join In Welcome; VIDEO
Dussehra Rally 2025: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Announces White Paper On BMC At Shivaji Park - VIDEO
Dussehra Rally 2025: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Announces White Paper On BMC At Shivaji Park - VIDEO
'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A Heartwarming Post
'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A Heartwarming Post

IND Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Loses Cool After Sai Sudharsan's Blunder Moment Causes Terrible Mix-Up; Video

In the opening Test of India’s two‑match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a heated moment unfolded on the pitch. Young batter Sai Sudharsan found himself at the wrong end of a sharp rebuke from senior teammate KL Rahul, following a miscommunication during a tight single, a moment that preceded Sudharsan’s dismissal for just 7.

During a crucial stage of the innings, as the over progressed and pressure mounted, Sudharsan seemed to be in two minds about taking a risky run. After a mix-up which almost led to a run-out, cameras caught KL Rahul being visibly upset. He had scolded Sudharsan over the miscommunication leading to the risky call, with the exchange leaving the youngster visibly unsettled. Although Rahul’s reaction drew attention, it also underlined the high stakes in Test cricket and the pressure on every decision.

The incident serves as a reminder that in the longer format, mental composure and clear on‑field communication are as crucial as technical skill. For Sudharsan, a momentary lapse in judgment cost him dearly; for Rahul and the rest of the team, it spotlighted the importance of unity and shared clarity under pressure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...

ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks...

'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A...

'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A...

Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI,...

Unbelievable Scenes! Fans Rush To Catch Glimpse Of Shubman Gill Near Dressing Room During IND Vs WI,...

PAK W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Rubya Haider's Unbeaten 54 Consigns Pakistan To Demoralizing...

PAK W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Rubya Haider's Unbeaten 54 Consigns Pakistan To Demoralizing...

'I Have Got A Bit Of A Smirk...': AB De Villiers Reflects On Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Snub...

'I Have Got A Bit Of A Smirk...': AB De Villiers Reflects On Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Snub...