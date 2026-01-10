 WPL 2026: Jemimah Wins Toss On Captaincy Debut, Delhi Capitals To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians | VIDEO
With the decision to chase, Delhi aims to make the most of early conditions as the highly anticipated encounter gets underway.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues | X | WPL

Navi Mumbai, January 10: Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss on her debut as skipper and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the MI vs DC clash of the WPL 2026 season on Saturday. With the decision to chase, Delhi aims to make the most of early conditions as the highly anticipated encounter gets underway.

Mumbai Indians has entered the match today after losing a tight contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Choosing to bowl first, Jemimah said that D Y Patil has always been a special venue to her as she played her first Test match on the same venue. She also said that she played her first ever World Cup finals and won it on the same venue and now she is leading Delhi Capitals for the first time on the same ground.

Mumbai Indians will be keen to get their first win on the board in WPL 2026 after narrowly going down to RCB in a close contest yesterday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will look to bounce back quickly, correct their mistakes and open their winning account as the tournament heats up. Triveni Vasistha will be playing her first game for the franchise.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Mumbai Indians Women Playing 11: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

