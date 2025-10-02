'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: Oaktree Sports/YouTube

In a revealing interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about the unwavering support he received from skipper Suryakumar Yadav during a challenging phase in his early international career. Speaking on the podcast “Breakfast with Champions,” Abhishek shared how Suryakumar’s faith in him shifted his entire mindset. The turning point came when SKY told him, “Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can give it to you in writing.” This moment of reassurance gave Abhishek the confidence to stop playing under pressure and start expressing himself freely on the field.

Abhishek recalled that early in his India stint, he was bogged down by the fear of failure and was more focused on preserving his wicket than playing his natural aggressive game. He admitted to being unsure about his place in the team and even asked Suryakumar if he would still be in the playing XI after multiple failures. To his surprise, the skipper reaffirmed his belief, saying he wouldn’t be dropped no matter how many times he got out for zero. That statement, Abhishek said, helped free him from the mental trap of overthinking and allowed him to play with a fearless approach.

This show of faith from the Indian captain played a significant role in Abhishek’s turnaround. The left-handed batter went on to score 314 runs in the Asia Cup 2025, eventually being named Player of the Tournament. More than the runs, it was his freedom at the crease that stood out, something he credits to the confidence Suryakumar instilled in him. In a sport where statistics often overshadow intent, such leadership grounded in trust and long-term vision is rare and invaluable.

The episode with Suryakumar Yadav stands out not just as a heartwarming story, but also as a lesson in leadership. In an environment where players are often judged by numbers alone, Suryakumar chose to see potential beyond performance. That simple act of belief didn’t just give Abhishek a second chance, it helped unlock his best cricket.

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya Receive Warm Welcome In Mumbai After Team India's Triumph; Video

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya arrived in Mumbai to a grand welcome after leading the Indian team to a memorable five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final held in Dubai. Their return sparked scenes of celebration at Mumbai Airport, where hundreds of fans gathered to greet their cricketing heroes.

Suryakumar Yadav, who captained the side with poise and tactical brilliance throughout the tournament, has been widely lauded for his leadership. His cool-headed decisions in crunch situations, especially during the final, helped the team stay composed under pressure. Though he didn’t contribute significantly with the bat in the final, his strategic use of bowlers and field placements played a key role in restricting Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, delivered an all-round performance throughout the Asia Cup. While he didn’t play in the final, his presence and guidance on the field were evident. As a senior player, Hardik’s partnership with Suryakumar in mentoring the younger squad was seen as a crucial factor in India’s title-winning campaign.