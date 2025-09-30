'I Agree With...': Tilak Varma Echoes Suryakumar Yadav's Words On India-Pakistan Rivalry After Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

Image: ANI/Sony LIV/X

Fresh off India’s triumphant campaign at the Asia Cup 2025, young batter Tilak Varma opened up about the emotions and mindset behind his performance, calling it a moment of deep national pride. Speaking to the media after the final, Tilak echoed the sentiments of captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had earlier stirred conversation by saying that the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has lost its competitive edge.

"I agree with what Surya bhai said, that it [Pakistan] is no competition," Tilak said, acknowledging the dominance India displayed throughout the tournament. However, he was quick to add that India's strength lies not in arrogance, but in adaptability and focus. "We change our strategy from match to match," he added, underlining the team’s tactical flexibility.

Despite India’s convincing performances, Tilak admitted the pressure was very real, especially in the big moments. “There indeed was pressure; a lot was going on in my mind,” he shared. "But the country is above everything else. India is at the top. So, I was determined to give everything for my country. I tried to be calm."

The 22-year-old left-hander was one of India’s standout performers during the tournament, praised for his composure under pressure and ability to shift gears when needed. Whether batting through tricky phases or accelerating in the final overs, Tilak displayed a maturity that belied his age.

His comments reflect a growing trend among India’s young cricketers: a blend of fierce patriotism, emotional maturity, and a clear sense of responsibility while wearing the blue jersey. As the team now looks ahead to the ICC events later in the year, Tilak’s form and mindset will be key to India’s middle-order stability.

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Gets Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad After Match-Winning Knock Of 69 Runs Against Pakistan; Video

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma received a grand and emotional homecoming in Hyderabad after his sensational performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The young left-handed batter, who was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic innings, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, family members, and local dignitaries at the airport.

Varma’s composed yet explosive knock of 69 runs off 53 deliveries played a decisive role in India’s five-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Chasing a target in a high-pressure final, the 22-year-old displayed immense maturity, striking three boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the innings when India were reeling after early wickets. His calm presence in the middle not only stabilized the innings but also swung the momentum in India’s favor during the crucial middle overs.

With this performance, Tilak Varma has not only strengthened his place in India’s middle order but also emerged as a rising star to watch in international cricket. His fearless stroke play under pressure and ability to build partnerships in tough conditions have already begun drawing comparisons with some of the game’s modern greats.

As the nation celebrates India’s Asia Cup victory, Hyderabad is basking in the pride of one of its own shining on the biggest stage.