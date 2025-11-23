'I'm Gonna F*** You Up...': Khamzat Chimaev Shoves Ian Garry During Heated Backstage Scuffle At UFC Qatar; Video

Image: Championship Rounds/X

A tense backstage scuffle broke out at UFC Qatar after the fight night ended, involving middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry. What started as a seemingly cordial moment turned unexpectedly heated.

Garry, fresh off a big win over Belal Muhammad in the co-main event, approached Chimaev, who was in corner of Arman Tsarukyan, and offered congratulations. Things were calm at first, with Garry patting Chimaev on the back and saying, “Good job tonight.” Security, however, quickly stepped in between them, which may have set the stage for what came next.

Moments later, Chimaev shoved Garry, and the footage caught him shouting, “I’m gonna f*** you up, b***h.” Garry, visibly taken aback, fired back, calling Chimaev’s behavior “childish” and questioning the champion’s maturity: “You’re meant to be a champion of this sport.”

Though the incident stopped short of a full-blown brawl, it added a layer of escalation to the rivalry and possibly laid the groundwork for a showdown in the future.

Fans are already speculating whether this moment was scripted for drama or a genuine burst of animosity. Regardless, the tension between Garry and Chimaev is undeniable, and the UFC world will be watching closely to see what happens next.

In a tense moment that set the tone for one of the most anticipated fights of the year, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and top contender Khamzat Chimaev engaged in an intense face-off ahead of their UFC 319 clash scheduled for August 17th at the United Center in Chicago. The encounter, which took place during the official pre-fight event, quickly drew the attention of fans and media alike as the fighters stood nose-to-nose in a charged staredown.

Chimaev, known for his fiery persona and fearless approach, broke the silence by exchanging a few heated words with Du Plessis. The South African champion stood firm, locking eyes with his challenger and refusing to flinch, a display that spoke volumes about the competitive fire both men will bring into the Octagon. While the exact words exchanged were not entirely audible, the tension between the two was unmistakable.

The moment escalated to the point where UFC President Dana White stepped in, physically placing himself between the fighters to prevent any pre-fight altercation. White, a veteran of many such high-stakes staredowns, kept his composure while ensuring the situation did not spiral out of control. The separation only added to the hype surrounding their championship showdown, with fans buzzing about the potential fireworks both inside and outside the cage.

UFC 319 marks Du Plessis’ latest title defense after capturing and solidifying his position as the middleweight king, while Chimaev enters as one of the most dangerous and unpredictable challengers in recent memory. The clash promises a blend of relentless pressure, high-paced striking, and tactical ground battles. With their face-off now fueling the anticipation, all eyes turn to Chicago, where the Octagon will settle the simmering tension between two of the division’s most formidable warriors.