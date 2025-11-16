UFC 322 Turns Turbulent As Dillon Danis Gets Involved In Ringside Clash Ahead Of Makhachev Vs Maddalena Fight; Video

Image: X

A chaotic scene unfolded at Madison Square Garden during UFC 322, turning what was expected to be a routine buildup to a major fight night into an unexpected spectacle outside the octagon. Moments before the main card was set to begin, a massive brawl broke out cageside, drawing attention away from the fighters and placing the spotlight squarely on the commotion involving Dillon Danis.

The confrontation erupted near the media row, where Danis was reportedly engaged in a heated verbal exchange with members of Islam Makhachev’s team. What began as words quickly spiraled into physical conflict, creating shock among fans who had gathered for one of the biggest MMA nights of the year.

The footage that later went viral online showed several individuals involved in the scuffle as security scrambled to contain the outbreak. Eyewitness accounts suggested that nearly fifty security personnel were required to restore order, underscoring the intensity of the altercation. The incident immediately drew comparisons to earlier infamous UFC brawls, including the one involving Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp in 2018, given the involvement of figures associated with the same circle.

The timing of the incident amplified its impact, as the anticipation surrounding the main event was overshadowed by the chaos unfolding ringside. For the UFC, the episode raised questions about event security and control, particularly at a venue as prestigious as Madison Square Garden.

The promotion, known for its emphasis on discipline and combat within a regulated space, faced criticism for the spectacle that occurred outside the octagon. Though no immediate sanctions were reported, the widespread circulation of the videos online suggests that further review and potential disciplinary action may follow.

BKFC president David Feldman was forced into action during a chaotic moment at the face-off between Lorenzo Hunt and light heavyweight champion Josh Dyer ahead of their BKFC 84 main event. What was meant to be a tense but controlled staredown quickly spiraled when a fan unexpectedly rushed toward the stage, attempting to insert himself into the already heated scene.

Feldman had stepped between Hunt and Dyer as their verbal exchange intensified, keeping them at a safe distance while cameras captured the moment. Just as he pushed the fighters apart, commotion erupted from the side of the stage. A fan broke through a barrier and sprinted forward, shouting and trying to join the confrontation as though he were part of the face-off.

Without hesitation, Feldman reacted. Turning sharply, he intercepted the fan before security could even reach him. In a split second, Feldman tackled and restrained the intruder, bringing him to the ground with decisive force. The fan’s attempt ended abruptly and painfully, as security piled in moments later to remove him from the stage.

The incident left the crowd buzzing and raised serious questions about fan conduct and security protocols ahead of the event. Yet it also showcased Feldman’s no-nonsense approach to protecting his fighters and his promotion. In a situation that could have turned dangerous, he acted faster than anyone else in the building, bringing the disruption to an immediate and definitive end.