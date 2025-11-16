 Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri
Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
MP Ravindra Waikar inaugurates the MP Sports Festival 2025, attended by 3,500 sports enthusiasts and guest Tiger Shroff | File Photo

Mumbai: The “MP Sports Festival–2025,” organised by Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to promote sports among citizens, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri West. The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with nearly 3,500 sports enthusiasts attending the opening ceremony.

Festival Unveiled by MP Ravindra Waikar

MP Ravindra Waikar formally inaugurated the festival. The ceremony featured captivating gymnastics performances showcasing glimpses of the various sports competitions planned under the festival. The official T-shirt for MP Sports Festival 2025 was also unveiled on this occasion.

Dignitaries Attend Mega Event

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sports Authority of India Assistant Director Ankit Patil, department heads Altaf Pewekar, Dnyaneshwar Sawant, Raju Pednekar, Swapnil Tembwalkar, Subhashkanta Sawant, Priyanka Pednekar, Lochana Chavan, Rachana Sawant, Manisha Waikar, former corporators Rajul Patel and Sadhana Mane, as well as Vishnu Sawant, Sadanand Parab, Pravin Shinde, Pratima Khopade, Isaac Makwana, Atmaram Chache, Sanjay Pawar, Deepti Amey Waikar-Potnis, Prajakta Rahul Kumar Waikar-Mahale, Dr Amey Potnis, Dr Rahul Kumar Mahale, Dr Potnis, Dr Sawant, and office-bearers from various Shiv Sena branches. Officials from the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex were also present.

Tiger Shroff Graces Football Exhibition Match

A special attraction of the day was Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who attended the football exhibition match organized as part of the inaugural programme. He was felicitated by the organisers during the event. All participants and attendees took a sportsmanship oath at the venue.

Festival to Run Till December 25

The MP Sports Festival 2025 will be held from November 16 to December 25, featuring competitions across 15 different sports disciplines. The festival aims to encourage emerging athletes and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent.

