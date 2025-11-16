Mumbai Conducts Widespread Mock Drills After Delhi Blast; Police Urge Citizens To Stay Alert | Representational Image - ANI

Mumbai: After the recent bomb blast in Delhi, Mumbai Police have heightened security across the city and conducted multiple mock drills to assess preparedness for any emergency situation. Several large-scale exercises were carried out on Saturday and Sunday in both the city and suburban areas, leading to brief moments of confusion among citizens until police clarified that these were routine drills.

Mock drill operations began in South Mumbai at Sasoon Dock a high-security coastal location. Agencies including the coastal police, local police units, and emergency response teams coordinated to test their readiness. On the same day, a large mock drill was conducted in Andheri’s Lokhandwala area, a crowded and commercially busy zone, where teams simulated the detection of suspicious persons and objects.

Police officials stated that separate mock drills were conducted across various zones of the city. Each zone was instructed to identify sensitive locations within their jurisdiction and carry out independent preparedness exercises. Within hours, multiple drills involving vehicle checks, verification of suspicious individuals, IED search operations, and rapid-response unit activation were conducted across Mumbai.

Central Mumbai also witnessed similar drills. In Kalachowki, a mock scenario involving a suspicious object was created to test the response of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The drills initially caused some misunderstanding among residents, who feared real incidents were unfolding. Traffic slowed in a few places, while business activities were briefly affected. Police quickly issued announcements informing the public that these were only preparedness exercises. Mumbai Police appealed for calm, stating that such drills significantly improve readiness during real emergencies.

Meanwhile, police urged citizens to remain vigilant despite outwardly normal conditions. They appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious object, vehicle, or person to the nearest police station. “Keep your eyes and ears open,” officers advised, emphasizing collective responsibility in maintaining city security.

