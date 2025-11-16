‘Finally, My Own Home’: Maharashtra’s Dhule Woman Finds Dignity, Thanks To PM Modi’s Housing Scheme | VIDEO

Maharashtra woman thanks PMAY for helping her build her first pucca home after years of living in rented houses | IANS

New Delhi, Nov 16: In the narrow lanes of Dhule city in Maharashtra , an old woman named Santosh Choudhary finally feels free from the constant stress of kaccha house. The reason: she now lives under a secure roof of her own, built with support from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Years of Struggle in Rented Houses

For years, Latabai struggled to manage rent from her limited income. "Our financial condition was very weak. We lived in rented houses for years because we couldn’t afford to build our own," she told IANS.

PMAY Assistance Transforms Her Life

But her life began to change when her application under PMAY was approved. "My form was selected in 2016. First, I received Rs 60,000, then Rs 40,000, and gradually the full assistance. I am very grateful to PM Modi because, due to this scheme, I finally have my own home," Latabai said.

New Home Brings Security and Dignity

With the financial help provided under PMAY, she was able to construct a small but strong house -- something she had only dreamed of earlier.

Standing inside her new home, she says the scheme has not just given her a structure of bricks and cement, but also dignity, stability, and a renewed sense of security.

Thousands Benefit Across Maharashtra

Latabai is among thousands of women in Maharashtra who have benefitted from the housing scheme, aimed at providing affordable pucca houses to economically weaker families.

For many like her, PMAY has become a path to self-reliance, replacing years of uncertainty with hope and a sense of belonging.

About PMAY-G: India's Rural Housing Mission

Launched on April 1, 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) is the Centre's flagship mission under the Ministry of Rural Development and is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

PMAY-G aims to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless households and those living in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

The scheme addresses the rural housing shortage and bridges the housing deficit in rural areas, contributing significantly to the goal of "Housing for All".

Beneficiaries are identified using Socio-Economic and Caste Census data and verified by Gram Sabhas.

The Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of PMAY-G for the period 2024–25 to 2028–29, with a target of constructing an additional two crore houses.

