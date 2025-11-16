 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹8 Crore Worth Of Marijuana In 2 Separate Cases At CSMIA; 2 Bangkok Passengers Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹8 Crore Worth Of Marijuana In 2 Separate Cases At CSMIA; 2 Bangkok Passengers Arrested

In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs collectively worth over Rs 8 crore and have arrested two persons.

Somendra Sharma Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Mumbai Airport Customs seize over ₹8 crore worth of marijuana from two Bangkok-returned passengers | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 16: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officers have seized drugs collectively worth over Rs 8 crore and have arrested two persons.

According to the Customs sources, in the first case, the officers on Saturday intercepted one passenger, MV Tiwari, 22, a resident of Ulhasnagar, on the basis of spot profiling and suspicion that he might be carrying some contraband items, who arrived at the airport from Bangkok.

In his trolley bag, officers found packets containing green coloured material suspected to be Marijuana weighing 4,864 grams and valued at Rs 4.86 crore.

In another case, on Saturday, the officers intercepted one passenger, Khan Mohammed Ayub, 26, a resident of Malad on the basis of suspicion that he might be carrying some contraband items, after he arrived from Bangkok.

In Ayub’s bag, officers found seven transparent pouches containing green coloured dry leafy substance, which later tested positive for marijuana. The narcotics substance weighed 3,458 grams and was valued Rs 3.45 crore in the illicit market.

“As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. The officers are also probing who had supplied drugs to the accused and who were supposed to receive the said consignments in Mumbai,” said a Customs source.

