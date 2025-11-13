Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹10.54 Crore Hydroponic Weed, ₹2 Crore Gold And Foreign Currency In 6 Separate Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs foil multiple smuggling attempts, seizing hydroponic weed, gold and foreign currency worth crores | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officers in six separate cases during November 10 to 12 have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 10.54 crores, gold worth around Rs 2 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 13.16 lakh.

Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores Seized

On the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 5.74 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 5.74 crores.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger, who was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Weed Recovered From Aircraft Lavatory

In another case, the Customs officers at CSMIA seized Hydroponic weed weighing 3.92 kg, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 3.92 crores, which was recovered from lavatory of a flight that had arrived from Bangkok.

Third Drug Seizure from Bangkok Passenger

In the third case, Customs officers at CSMIA, intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 889 gms of suspected Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 88 lakh.

The narcotic substances were concealed inside the false bottom cavity made in the bottom of checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger, who was later arrested.

Two Major Gold Smuggling Attempts Foiled

The Customs officers also detected two gold smuggling cases. On the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted two passengers, who had arrived from Dubai to Mumbai.

On personal search of passengers the Customs officers recovered 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (04 pouches) weighing 1550 grams, valued at Rs 1.78 crores.

The gold was concealed inside socks worn by both the passengers. The two passengers were arrested and further on follow up action, the two persons, who were waiting outside the airport to receive the smuggled gold from the both passengers were also arrested.

Gold Bars Found on Muscat Passenger

In the second case, l Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Muscat to Mumbai. During the personal search of passenger, the Customs officers recovered gold bars weighting 109.8 grams valued Rs 12.62 lakh.

Foreign Currency Seized From Outbound Passenger

In a separate case, Customs officers intercepted one passenger who was about to depart to Dubai from Mumbai. During the examination of hand baggage, the Customs officers recovered foreign currency 15000 USD, having value of Rs. 13.16 lakh.

