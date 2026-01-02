BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Neil Somaiya Gets Clear Run In Mulund Ward 107 As NCP (SP) Nomination Rejected, Sena (UBT) And MNS Stay Out

Neil Somaiya BJP | Facebook

Mumbai, Jan 01: The electoral equation in Mulund’s Ward No. 107 has shifted after the nomination of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate was rejected during scrutiny, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS did not field candidates. Consequently, the Mahayuti alliance candidate faces no strong opposition in this ward in the BMC Election 2026.

BJP fields former corporator Neil Somaiya

The Mahayuti has fielded BJP’s former corporator Neil Somaiya, son of a former MP, from Ward No. 107. Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS have not nominated any candidates in this ward.

Opposition field thins after nomination rejection

Under the alliance arrangement, the Congress left the seat to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which fielded Vaishali Sakpal, while the NCP (SP) nominated Bharat Danani. However, Danani’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny.

Withdrawal deadline to determine final contest

Somaiya now faces a challenge from Sakpal, with eight independent candidates also in the fray. January 2 is the final date for withdrawal of nominations, after which the final electoral picture will become clearer.

Notably, Somaiya had won this ward in the 2017 civic elections.

