Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Removes Over 7,600 Illegal Political Hoardings After MCC Enforcement, No Cases Filed

Mumbai, Jan 01: With just two weeks remaining for the civic elections, prime locations across the city have been defaced with political hoardings. In response, the civic administration has removed 7,651 banners, posters and flags from all 24 administrative wards between December 15, 2025 and January 1, 2026.

Model Code of Conduct comes into force

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2026 BMC elections came into effect on December 15, 2025. The MCC strictly prohibits the display of unauthorised posters and banners, permitting political advertisements only with prior official approval.

Licence department initiates enforcement drive

Following the implementation of the code, the BMC’s licence department initiated immediate action and removed 4,873 banners, 925 posters, 698 cut-out hoardings and 1,128 flags from across the city. However, despite the large-scale removal drive, not a single case has been registered against those responsible for the violations.

Hoardings found on government and private properties

Of the removed material, 112 posters and 178 banners were found on government property, while 77 banners and 105 flags were installed on private property. The enforcement drive will continue, officials said.

Illegal hoardings surge during elections and festivals

On an annual basis, the civic body removes between 15,000 and 20,000 illegal hoardings across the city, nearly 45% of which are related to birthday greetings of political leaders or festive celebrations. The number of such unauthorised displays typically surges during election periods and festivals.

New outdoor advertisement policy and penalties

To address the issue, the BMC’s newly drafted Outdoor Advertisement Display Policy mandates written permission for all advertisements, with violations attracting penalties under Section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995. Offenders could face up to three months’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs 2,000.

The policy was first framed in September 2024 in the aftermath of the tragic Ghatkopar billboard collapse that claimed 17 lives and was finalised for implementation in November 2025.

