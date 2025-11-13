Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 36-Year-Old UP Man For Smuggling 10 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹10 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seize ₹10 crore worth hydroponic weed from Bangkok passenger; UP resident arrested with 10 kg contraband at CSMIA | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at Rs 10 crores sourced from Bangkok.

Passenger Intercepted Upon Arrival From Bangkok

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of Intelligence, one passenger Mohammad Junaid Ansari, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok was intercepted on Tuesday.

Drugs Found Concealed Inside Food Packets

Thereafter the examination of his bag was conducted. The said bag was found to be containing clothes, footwear and food packets. Upon removing the clothes, it was found that there were six food packets. Thereafter, the said food packets were cut open and ten air tight plastic packets were recovered.

The said packets contained green coloured dry leafy substance in lumps forms which were flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant known as hydroponic weed, a substance covered under NDPS Act totally weighing 10.09 kg.

Accused Admits To Concealment And Smuggling

"Summons was issued to Ansari and his voluntary statement was recorded wherein he has admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be hydroponic weed. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody

Advocates Arun Gupta, Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court following which the accused was remanded to judicial custody.

