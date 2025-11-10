 Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹37.7 Lakh In Separate Smuggling Cases At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹37.7 Lakh In Separate Smuggling Cases At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized drugs worth ₹14 crore and gold valued at ₹37.74 lakh in separate smuggling cases at CSMIA between November 6 and 8. Passengers arriving from Bangkok, Phuket, and Nairobi were intercepted, with narcotics concealed in trolley bags and gold bars hidden on the body. All accused were arrested under the NDPS Act and Customs laws.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seizes ₹14 crore worth of marijuana and ₹37.74 lakh in gold in separate anti-smuggling operations at CSMIA | File Photo

Mumbai: In four separate cases during November 06 to 08, the Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs worth around Rs 14 crore smuggled from abroad..

Case 1: Passenger from Bangkok Held with ₹2.87 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed

According to the agency sources, on the basis specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 2.87 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2.87 crores.

Case 2: Two Passengers from Phuket Caught with ₹4.02 Crore Worth of Marijuana

In the second case, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Phuket to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 4.02 kg of suspected marijuana, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 4.02 crores.

Case 3: Two Bangkok Passengers Found with ₹3.99 Crore Worth of Marijuana

The Customs officials in another case on the basis specific intelligence, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 3.99 kg of suspected marijuana with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 3.99 crores.

Case 4: Bangkok Passenger Nabbed with ₹2.94 Crore Worth of Marijuana

In the fourth case, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 2.94 kg of suspected marijuana, with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 2.94 crores.

In all the cases, the he narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers who were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Gold Smuggling Case: Passenger from Nairobi Caught with ₹37.74 Lakh Worth of Gold Bars

In another case, on the basis spot profiling, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai. During the personal search of the passenger, the Customs officers recovered 22 KT gold melted bars having gross and net weight of 358 grams valued at Rs 37.74 lakh.

