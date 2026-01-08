 BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Inspects EVM Preparation At Wilson College In Mumbai
State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare inspected the preparation of Electronic Voting Machines for the BMC elections at Wilson College. He reviewed arrangements for wards 214 to 222, where 467 polling stations and 610 EVMs are being readied to ensure transparent and smooth polling.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare inspects EVM preparation work at Wilson College ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections | X - @MaharashtraSEC

Mumbai, Jan 08: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday inspected the ongoing work of preparing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at Wilson College.

During the visit, he interacted with election officials, staff members, and representatives of candidates present at the venue.

Returning Officers appointed for BMC polls

For the BMC elections, a total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed. Among them, Balasaheb Waghchaure has been designated as the Returning Officer for Wards 214 to 222, with his office functioning from Wilson College.

Arrangements for polling stations and EVMs

Officials informed the Commissioner that arrangements have been made for 467 polling stations in Wards 214 to 222. For this purpose, a total of 610 EVMs are being readied.

Focus on transparency and smooth conduct

Waghmare reviewed the EVM preparation process in detail and held discussions with the concerned officials and representatives of various candidates to ensure transparency and the smooth conduct of the polling process.

