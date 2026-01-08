BMC Elections 2026: MNS Mumbai Chief Sandeep Deshpande Quashes BJP Entry Speculation Amid Poll Heat | Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai MNS Chief Sandeep Deshpande Quashes BJP Entry Speculation Amid Poll Heat | Video |

Mumbai: In a move to stabilise the ranks of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, city party president Sandeep Deshpande has categorically dismissed rumors of his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The clarification comes at a critical juncture for the MNS, which has recently entered into a historic alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT. Addressing the media during a press conference on Thursday, Deshpande sought to put an end to days of intense political whispering.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On speculation of joining the BJP, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande says, "... I am in MNS serving as Mumbai president for the party. We are contesting elections, working with party candidates, trying our best to win as many seats as possible. There are… pic.twitter.com/ZSeKKHuypq — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2026

"I am in the MNS serving as Mumbai president for the party," Deshpande stated. "We are contesting elections, working with party candidates and trying our best to win as many seats as possible. There are no issues, and I am not going anywhere," he added.

Rising Tensions & Internal Friction

The speculation gained momentum following the sudden exit of Santosh Dhuri, the MNS Worli division chief and a close associate of Deshpande, who joined the BJP earlier this week. Dhuri’s departure was fueled by allegations that the MNS leadership had surrendered to the Shiv Sena UBT during seat-sharing negotiations, claiming that senior leaders like Deshpande were being sidelined in the decision-making process.

Despite these claims, Deshpande maintained a unified front. While acknowledging that alliances often lead to unmet expectations among ticket-seekers, he stated that the party’s collective goal remains the priority.

The Battle For Mumbai

The BMC elections, scheduled for later this month, have transformed into a prestige battle. The 'Uddhav Thackeray-Raj Thackeray' alliance is currently locked in a fierce contest against the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Deshpande, a firebrand leader known for his aggressive stance on civic issues in the Dadar-Mahim belt, remains a vital cog in the MNS machinery. By reaffirming his loyalty to Raj Thackeray, Deshpande hopes to stem the seepage of workers to rival camps and refocus the campaign on the alliance’s joint 'Vachan Nama' (manifesto), which promises major reforms in Mumbai’s infrastructure and housing.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, Deshpande’s statement serves as a much-needed morale booster for MNS karyakartas, signalling that despite the external noise, the party’s leadership remains intact.

