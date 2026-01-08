Maharashtra Police Foundation Day 2026: MBVV Police Organise Cyber Awareness Programme At Mira Road College

MBVV Police conduct a cyber awareness programme at a Mira Road college to educate students and citizens on cyber crime prevention | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 08: As part of Maharashtra Police Foundation Day celebrations, the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai–Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate organised a cyber awareness programme at L.R. Tiwari Law & Junior College, Mira Road (East), on Wednesday, with the aim of educating citizens about cyber crimes and online safety.

Programme held on directions of Police Commissioner

The initiative was conducted on the directions of the Police Commissioner, who instructed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode to organise cyber awareness programmes at various locations across the commissionerate to spread awareness among the general public.

Over 200 participants attend session

The programme was held between 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and was attended by around 200 participants, including 180 students from the age group of 18 to 45 years and 20 non-teaching staff members. Participants were provided detailed guidance on key cyber-related issues through a PowerPoint presentation.

Key cyber crime topics discussed

The topics covered included emerging and trending cyber crimes and frauds, crimes related to social media and proper social media etiquette, precautions to be taken to avoid online fraud, and information on where and how to lodge complaints in cases of cyber crime victimisation.

Senior officers present, pamphlets distributed

The event was conducted in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection) Madan Ballal. Awareness pamphlets on cyber crime prevention were also distributed during the programme.

Cyber police officers guide participants

Officers from the Cyber Police Station, including Police Inspector Prakash Sawant, Assistant Police Inspectors Swapnil Vavhal and Vaibhav Dhanwade, and Police Constable Sawan Shewale, guided participants on safe online financial transactions, responsible use of social media, and essential precautions to remain secure while using the internet.

Positive response from audience

The programme received an enthusiastic response from the audience, who also shared positive feedback on the initiative.

Police appeal to citizens

The MBVV Police Commissionerate has appealed to citizens to immediately contact the nearest police station if they fall victim to online fraud. Complaints can also be registered through the cyber crime portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the helpline numbers 1930 or 1945.

