'Not A Political Adda': Malabar Hill Residents Slam VIP Traffic Chaos

Mumbai: Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and powerful neighbourhoods, is grappling with persistent traffic congestion and parking chaos, causing daily inconvenience to residents. The area houses several high-profile establishments, including the Governor’s residence (Raj Bhavan), the Chief Minister’s official residence, bungalows of ministers, residences of High Court judges and industrialists, as well as the state government’s guest house, Sahyadri.

Despite being aimed at improving connectivity, the Coastal Road has worsened traffic congestion in Malabar Hill, particularly on Nepean Sea Road and BG Kher Marg, due to inadequate entry and exit points. Narrow internal roads, gradients on the Hill, limited public parking, and frequent parking restrictions due to VIP movements have further strained the area. Ongoing construction and large-scale redevelopment projects have increased vehicle density without matching civic infrastructure, leading to pollution, noise, and daily bottlenecks.

Residents have also raised safety concerns for pedestrians and senior citizens, and have demanded traffic management, proper road infrastructure, improved public transport, dedicated Coastal Road exits, and integrated parking solutions. Construction vehicles parked on roads, as well as the illegal political hoardings strung up on roads and precarious locations, are hindering pedestrian access and posing grave risks. Due to the presence of ministers’ bungalows and the Sahyadri government guest house, visitors and security personnel regularly travel to the area.

Political meetings, press conferences, and official events are frequently organised at Sahyadri, resulting in the arrival of numerous political vehicles, security convoys, and television media vehicles. As a result, BG Kher Road and adjoining stretches remain congested for long hours, affecting residents living along these roads, who also complain of constant noise pollution. Zinia Lawyer, a resident and member of the Friends of Malabar Hill group, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation.

Residents Express Their Concerns

“I have been living here for the past 55 years, and the traffic problem has become worse day by day. Several redevelopment projects are underway, and trucks continuously ply through the area. In the last few years, political events at ministers’ bungalows and the Sahyadri government guest house have increased. Why can these events not be organised at Mantralaya?” she asked.

She added that despite the Chief Minister’s residence being located in Malabar Hill for many years, the political movement has significantly increased recently, leading to frequent road blockages. She also raised serious concerns about the ecologically sensitive area, stating that excessive redevelopment is placing immense pressure on the fragile hill. “The carrying capacity of Malabar Hill must be assessed before allowing further redevelopment,” she added.

In several locations, footpaths have been encroached upon by parked vehicles. On the upper stretch of LD Ruparel Road, taxi drivers frequently park old taxis and often resort to double parking. Additionally, some buildings lack adequate parking facilities, forcing residents to park their vehicles along the roadside. Despite repeated complaints to the traffic police, residents claim that little action has been taken. The Friends of Malabar Hill group stated, “Illegal and double parking does lead to temporary traffic jams in certain areas and must be addressed, but it is by no means the root cause of the problem.

The real issue is the sheer increase in the number of vehicles. A significant portion of congestion is caused by political party vehicles parked illegally, ironically right next to signboards that prohibit street parking for ‘private vehicles’. While discussing traffic and parking, road safety cannot be ignored. As recently, people have lost their lives not only due to improperly parked vehicles or errant BEST bus drivers, but also because of the shocking lack of safe footpaths.”

Traffic congestion is frequently reported on Ridge Road and Siri Road, particularly due to the Treetop Walkway. Additionally, a BEST bus depot outside Kamala Nehru Park occupies considerable road space because of parked buses. Political visitors often cause street-long traffic jams and create unsafe conditions for pedestrians, especially during frequent meetings held at Sahyadri. Malabar Hill resident Prakash Munshi stated, “The substantial increase in residential skyscrapers in Malabar Hill, coupled with the lack of scope to widen roads, has aggravated traffic problems.

Moreover, since the current government took office, a draconian ‘No Parking’ order has been imposed on both sides of BG Kher Marg. This has created serious inconvenience for residents who have been parking their vehicles on one side of the road for the past sixty years. We demand that one-sided parking be reinstated immediately. A complete ban on parking on both sides is not a solution.” He further compared the decision to an RK Laxman cartoon, saying it was akin to “solving traffic problems by declaring ‘No Entry’ at both ends of a street.”

Residents have also emphasised that Malabar Hill is a residential area and not a political “adda.” Munshi said: “The increasing number of meetings at the Sahyadri Guest House has led to noise pollution and traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to nearby residents. Such meetings should be held at Mantralaya instead.”

Responding to the concerns, traffic police officials said that adequate personnel are deployed in the area. Prashant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South Mumbai, said, “We deploy our staff at major junctions such as Teen Batti Naka, Pournima Junction near Sahyadri, and Hanging Garden for most of the time. Roads near Sahyadri are narrow, and government vehicles are directed to park inside the premises. If anyone attempts to park outside, we immediately ask them to remove the vehicle or issue a fine.”

