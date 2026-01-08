Mira-Bhayandar News: Pregnant Woman’s Leg Swelling Leads To Early Detection Of Rare Kidney Disorder At Wockhardt Hospitals

A pregnant woman at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, is diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder after routine tests flagged an underlying condition | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 08: What initially appeared to be a routine pregnancy-related symptom led to the early diagnosis of a rare and serious kidney disorder in a pregnant woman at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, highlighting the importance of timely medical evaluation during pregnancy.

Leg swelling prompts further tests

The patient reported swelling in both legs, a condition commonly seen in expectant mothers and often considered harmless. However, during her consultation, Dr. Mangala Patil, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, advised a routine urine examination as part of standard antenatal care. The test revealed the presence of protein in the urine, prompting further investigation.

Severe proteinuria detected

Subsequent medical tests confirmed severe proteinuria of nearly 7 grams per day — a dangerously high level indicating significant kidney involvement. Following a carefully conducted kidney biopsy, performed safely during pregnancy, doctors diagnosed the patient with membranous nephropathy, a rare kidney disorder.

Early referral prevents complications

The patient was then placed under the care of Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician at the hospital. Early referral and coordinated care between specialists played a crucial role in preventing complications for both the mother and the unborn child.

“Pregnancy can mask early warning signs of kidney disease,” said Dr. Bhuwania. “Leg swelling is often assumed to be normal, but a simple urine test can uncover serious underlying conditions. Early detection allowed us to stabilize the patient and ensure a safe outcome.”

Mercury exposure under review

During detailed evaluation, doctors noted that the patient had been using cosmetic fairness creams prior to diagnosis. Although a direct cause could not be conclusively established, tests revealed elevated mercury levels in her body.

Mercury has been found in some unregulated cosmetic products and can aggravate underlying medical conditions, particularly during pregnancy. Doctors have cautioned against the use of non-prescribed cosmetic products during this sensitive period.

Patient responds well to treatment

The patient underwent pregnancy-safe nephrology care with close monitoring. After more than two weeks of follow-up, her condition improved steadily and she is currently reported to be doing well.

Case to be documented for medical study

Medical experts at Wockhardt Hospitals stated that this case is part of a broader clinical observation. Similar cases are under review and will be compiled into a formal medical case report for publication, pointing to a rare but emerging nephrological presentation that has also drawn national attention in recent times.

Doctors have emphasized that persistent leg swelling during pregnancy should not be ignored. Simple diagnostic tests such as urine examination can be critical in identifying serious conditions early and ensuring timely treatment.

Also Watch:

The case was managed at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, through a multidisciplinary approach involving obstetrics and nephrology specialists, underlining the importance of collaborative care in high-risk pregnancies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/