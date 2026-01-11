First Photos Show Mumbai’s Non AC Local With Automatic Doors, Trials Expected Soon |

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is set to witness a major shift in commuter safety, with Central Railway preparing to introduce the city’s first non AC local train fitted with automatic closed doors. The development comes in the wake of the deadly Mumbra accident, which renewed focus on the risks of open doors and severe overcrowding during peak travel hours.

Pictures of the new rake were first shared by an X user, sparking widespread discussion among daily commuters. The images showed coaches with sealed doors, a feature so far seen only in air conditioned locals.

Trials Planned on Busy Suburban Corridor

The train is ready and will undergo trial runs before being introduced for public service. The closed door non AC local is expected to be tested on the CSMT to Kalyan route, one of the most crowded stretches of Mumbai’s suburban railway system.

The trials will focus on door operations, ventilation, passenger movement and overall travel conditions during rush hours. The performance of the rake during these tests will determine whether similar trains are rolled out across other routes.

Safety Push After Mumbra Accident

The move follows the tragic incident at Mumbra, where commuters fell from an overcrowded train, resulting in multiple deaths. The accident once again highlighted the dangers of passengers standing at open doors and hanging out of moving trains, a common sight during peak hours.

Automatic doors are being seen as a potential solution to reduce such incidents, especially on routes where footfall far exceeds capacity.

Netizens Clash Over Ventilation Concerns

The announcement triggered sharp reactions on social media, with opinions split over the feasibility of closed door non AC locals.

One X user criticised the plan, calling it a dangerous idea without a strong and active ventilation system. The user warned that travelling in packed sealed coaches during peak hours could pose serious health risks and suggested railway decision makers experience rush hour travel themselves before implementing the change.

Another user defended the move, arguing that those responsible for the project would have evaluated safety and technical factors before moving ahead.

The debate intensified when the critic questioned whether decision makers had ever travelled in Mumbai locals during peak hours, insisting that ventilation remains a serious concern when coaches are filled beyond capacity.

As trial runs approach, commuters across Mumbai are closely watching whether the new closed door non AC local can balance safety with basic comfort.