Mumbai Airport News: CSMIA Handles 55.5 Million Passengers In 2025, Highest-Ever Traffic In History

Mumbai, Jan 08: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded overall passenger traffic of around 55.5 million in 2025.

The annual traffic included over 16.3 million international passengers and 39.2 million domestic passengers, reflecting a year-on-year growth of approximately 1.3 per cent compared to 2024, which recorded 54.8 million passengers, and an overall increase of 7.6 per cent over 2023 passenger traffic numbers.

Peak travel months drive passenger movement

Passenger movement at CSMIA during the year was driven by strong seasonal demand and peak travel periods. January 2025 emerged as the busiest month, welcoming close to 5 million passengers, followed closely by November 2025 with approximately 4.9 million passengers.

In November, CSMIA recorded its top three highest single-day passenger traffic figures during the month, including its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1.75 lakh passengers on November 29.

The October–December quarter (Q4) also marked the highest quarterly passenger traffic, with 14.36 million passengers handled during the period.

Air traffic movements hit record levels

Operational throughput at CSMIA also reached new highs during 2025. The airport handled a total of 3.31 lakh air traffic movements (ATMs), including 92,141 international and 2.38 lakh domestic ATMs.

A new record was achieved on November 21, when CSMIA handled 1,036 ATMs, the highest number recorded at the airport in a single day. Overall, air traffic movements at CSMIA have grown by approximately 25 per cent since 2022.

New international and domestic routes added

According to the airport operator, connectivity expansion played a significant role during the year, with CSMIA adding several new routes to its network. New international destinations launched during the year included Almaty, Amman, Denpasar (Bali), Copenhagen, Fujairah, Krabi, Manchester and Tbilisi.

Domestic connectivity was further strengthened with the addition of services to Adampur, Amravati, Hindon, Jharsuguda, Porbandar and Solapur.

Dubai tops international travel, Delhi leads domestic

Dubai continued to lead as the busiest international destination from CSMIA in 2025. Among domestic destinations, Delhi remained the largest market, accounting for 17 per cent of passenger traffic, followed by Bengaluru at 10 per cent and Goa at 6 per cent.

Dubai accounted for 15 per cent of international passenger traffic, while London and Abu Dhabi each contributed 7.5 per cent.

Middle East largest travel region

The Middle East emerged as the largest international travel region, contributing 48.8 per cent of passenger traffic, followed by Asia-Pacific at 28.2 per cent and Europe at 14.5 per cent, based on the first port of departure.

IndiGo, Air India and Emirates led international passenger volumes, while IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air remained the top domestic carriers operating from CSMIA.

Airport highlights passenger-first approach

“With advanced digital enhancements and a firmly embedded passenger-first approach, CSMIA continues to strengthen its position as a key gateway to India, driven by strong passenger traffic and sustained demand across both domestic and international networks,” said an airport spokesperson.

