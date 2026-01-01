Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 28-Year-Old Surat Man With 8 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹8 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs arrest a Surat man after seizing 8 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 8 crore at CSMIA | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 01: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Surat, Gujarat, after allegedly seizing over 8 kg of hydroponic weed, a prohibited narcotic substance, concealed in multiple plastic packets inside a trolley bag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials said.

Passenger intercepted after arrival from Bangkok

The accused, identified as Vivek Unagar, was intercepted in the early hours of December 31 soon after he arrived from Bangkok on a VietJet Air flight.

Officials said Unagar was picked up for detailed scrutiny based on spot profiling through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), a mechanism used by enforcement agencies to identify high-risk international passengers.

Contraband concealed among personal belongings

According to AIU officials, a search of Unagar’s trolley bag led to the recovery of eight double-layered plastic packets concealed among personal belongings. Each packet allegedly contained a greenish, dry leafy substance in lump form, identified as the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant.

Seized substance falls under commercial quantity

The said substance tested positive for the presence of a narcotic drug, purported to be hydroponic weed, which is covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Officials said the total weight of the seized contraband was 8,008 grams, which falls under the commercial quantity category as per notified limits under the NDPS Act. The seized narcotics were estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 8 crore in the illicit market.

Accused’s statement recorded under NDPS Act

According to officials, following the seizure, summons were issued to Unagar and his voluntary statement was recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act.

In his statement, the accused allegedly admitted that he had carried the narcotic substance from Bangkok to Mumbai for monetary consideration and to concealing the contraband in his baggage without declaring it to Customs authorities.

Probe underway to identify syndicate links

“The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who had supplied the contraband to the accused in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the consignment in Mumbai,” said a Customs officer.

Multiple seizures reported in past week

In the past one week, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled hydroponic weed valued at Rs 40 crore in eight cases. Customs officials also seized a total of 233 grams of gold valued at Rs 29.72 lakh in one case from one passenger.

In another case, Customs seized smuggled medicines valued at Rs 58.54 lakh from two passengers, and in four cases, officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.65 crore from six passengers.

