Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹40 Crore, Gold And Foreign Currency In 1 Week

Mumbai, Dec 30: In the past one week, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled hydroponic weed valued at Rs 40 crore in eight cases, along with gold and foreign currency.

Hydroponic Weed Seized From Bangkok Passengers

According to Customs officials, during the period between December 23 and 29, they seized 24 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 24 crore in the illicit market in four cases from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights. The passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another Four Drug Cases Unearthed

“In another four cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 15.98 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 15.98 crore in the illicit market was recovered from five passengers who had arrived from Bangkok, and the passengers were arrested,” officials said.

Gold, Medicines And Foreign Currency Also Seized

Customs officials also seized a total of 233 grams of gold valued at Rs 29.72 lakh in one case from a passenger. In another case, Customs seized smuggled medicines valued at Rs 58.54 lakh from two passengers, while in four cases, officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.65 crore from six passengers.

