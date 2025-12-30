Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2.37 Crore From Bangkok Passengers At CSMIA, 2 Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs arrest two passengers and seize hydroponic weed worth Rs 2.37 crore at CSMI Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs worth over Rs 2.37 crore and arrested two persons on Monday who had smuggled drugs from abroad.

Passenger From Bangkok Intercepted With Hydroponic Weed

According to agency sources, Customs officers on Monday intercepted a passenger, Shamim Ahmad (43), a resident of Delhi, on the basis of specific intelligence after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, on Sunday from Bangkok.

Examination of his trolley bag found it stuffed with three packets containing a greenish-coloured dry leafy substance. The said material tested positive for hydroponic weed (cannabis), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Drugs Worth Rs 1.46 Crore Recovered

Officials recovered a total of 1,469 grams of drugs valued at Rs 1.46 crore in the illicit market. In his statement, he said he was aware that smuggling weed attracts stringent punishment under laws prevalent in India; however, he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband into India.

Second Accused Held With Drugs Worth Rs 91.2 Lakh

In another case, Customs officials intercepted a passenger, Mohammed Mohammed Abdul Kutty (43), a resident of Cheetah Camp, Trombay in Mumbai, after he arrived at CSMI Airport on Sunday from Bangkok.

His trolley bag was found stuffed with five sealed packets containing the fruiting and flowering tops of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis). Officials recovered a total of 912 grams of drugs valued at Rs 91.2 lakh.

Also Watch:

Investigation Points To Wider Drug Racket

“The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statements given by the accused persons involved in both cases disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused,” said a Customs official.

Legal Representation In Court

Advocate Birendra Yadav represented the accused persons in court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/