 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹51 Crore Worth Hydroponic Weed, Drugs, Gold And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 51 crore, amphetamines, gold jewellery, foreign currency and semi-precious stones from multiple passengers between December 18 and 22. Several accused arriving from Bangkok and Muscat were arrested under the NDPS Act.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹51 Crore Worth Hydroponic Weed, Drugs, Gold And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 23: Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized hydroponic weed, amphetamines, gold, foreign currency and semi-precious stones in multiple cases between December 18 and 22, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of hydroponic weed worth Rs 51 crore was recovered in five cases. According to Customs officials, 35.04 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 35.04 crore in the illicit market, was recovered under three cases from five passengers arriving from Bangkok via various flights. All passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Contraband Hidden In Shampoo Bottles And Snack Boxes

In addition, based on specific intelligence, 13 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 13 crore, was seized under two cases from two more passengers arriving from Bangkok, officials said. The contraband was reportedly concealed inside shampoo bottles and tin snack boxes to evade detection.

Amphetamines Seized From Muscat Passenger

The Customs officials also seized 81 grams of amphetamines valued at Rs 16.20 lakh from one passenger under one case who had arrived from Muscat on December 18 and was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Gold, Foreign Currency And Semi-Precious Stones Recovered

“Other than the NDPS cases, two gold cases were booked in which a total of 283 grams of gold jewellery studded with diamonds valued at Rs 35.18 lakh were recovered from two passengers. In one case, 6,643 grams of polished semi-precious stones valued at Rs 24.91 lakh were recovered from one passenger. Two cases were booked in which foreign currency equivalent to Rs 45.26 lakh was seized from two passengers who were departing for Fujairah from Mumbai on Monday,” officials said on Tuesday.

