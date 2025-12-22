Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 In Separate Cases For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹20 Crore From Bangkok | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Sunday arrested two persons in separate cases for allegedly smuggling drugs collectively valued at around Rs 20 crore sourced from Bangkok.

Details

In the first case, the Airport Customs officials apprehended Mumbra resident Fatima Sayed, 33, who had arrived from Bangkok. During the examination of her baggage, the officials recovered and seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 12.13 crore.

In another case, officials intercepted passenger Farman Mohammad, 27, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok. During examination, the trolley bag of Farman was found stuffed with eight sealed packets containing dry green coloured substance in lumps form, which tested positive for hydroponic weed (cannabis). The officials recovered a total 7787 grams of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 7.78 crore.

