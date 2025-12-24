Mumbai Special Court Sentences Malad Man To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Mentally Challenged Woman

Mumbai special court sentences Malad resident to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a 2016 kidnapping and rape case involving a mentally challenged woman | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: A special court has sentenced a 37-year-old Malad resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a mentally challenged woman over five days in November 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, directing that Rs 25,000 be paid to the victim.

Missing Complaint Led To Crime Being Uncovered

The case was registered at Malvani police station on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who worked from home as an imitation jewellery maker, while the victim’s father was employed as a watchman.

On November 3, 2016, around 2 pm, the mother sent her daughter out to collect work-related material. When she did not return, the family searched for her and later lodged a missing complaint.

Victim Narrated Five Days Of Confinement And Assault

The woman returned home on November 8, 2016, and told her mother that the accused had met her after she left home, taken her in an autorickshaw to an unknown location and confined her in a house, where he raped her for five days. A rape complaint was subsequently registered, and the accused was arrested on November 12, 2016.

