 Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo

Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo

A uniformed assistant sub-inspector was arrested after being caught allegedly committing an obscene act with a differently-abled woman at a public garden near Mumbai Central. Locals intervened and handed him over to Tardeo police. The accused was allegedly drunk on duty.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Central garden incident sparks outrage as a uniformed policeman is arrested for alleged obscene behaviour with a differently-abled woman | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: In a shocking incident, a policeman in uniform was caught allegedly indulging in obscene behaviour with a differently-abled woman at a public garden near Mumbai Central railway station on Monday evening. Alert citizens who witnessed the act thrashed the policeman before handing him over to the police.

Incident Occurred Near Busy Mumbai Central Area

The incident occurred at the Bhausahib Hire Garden, located on Sane Guruji Marg near the Tardeo RTO. The garden is frequented by families, children, and morning and evening walkers. Around 5 pm, locals noticed a uniformed policeman sitting with a young woman in the garden. Shortly thereafter, they saw him allegedly making obscene advances towards her.

Public Catches Accused, Police Step In

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Special Court Sentences Malad Man To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Mentally Challenged Woman
Mumbai Special Court Sentences Malad Man To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping Mentally Challenged Woman
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him To 1-Year Jail For Negligence
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him To 1-Year Jail For Negligence
Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo
Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo
Navi Mumbai Fraud: 5 Aspiring Women Pilots Cheated Of ₹2.39 Crore; FIR Against Kharghar Aviation Academy
Navi Mumbai Fraud: 5 Aspiring Women Pilots Cheated Of ₹2.39 Crore; FIR Against Kharghar Aviation Academy

Outraged by the act, citizens gathered at the spot, caught hold of the policeman and assaulted him. Notably, a police chowky is located right next to the garden. Upon being informed, Tardeo police rushed to the spot, took the accused into custody and brought him to the police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Drunk On Duty

The accused, identified as an assistant sub-inspector, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered, and he has been arrested by the Tardeo police.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit
article-image

Armed Police Force Personnel Under Probe

The incident has triggered outrage in the area. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman involved is differently-abled. The accused policeman is attached to the Armed Police Force and is currently posted in L Division-2. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Special Court Sentences Malad Man To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping...

Mumbai Special Court Sentences Malad Man To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Kidnapping, Raping...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Kandivali Scrap Dealer In 2013 Gas Cylinder Fire Case; Sentences Him...

Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public...

Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: 5 Aspiring Women Pilots Cheated Of ₹2.39 Crore; FIR Against Kharghar Aviation...

Navi Mumbai Fraud: 5 Aspiring Women Pilots Cheated Of ₹2.39 Crore; FIR Against Kharghar Aviation...

Dabba Trading Scam: ED Files Prosecution Complaint In ₹404-Crore Case; Mumbai Identified As Key...

Dabba Trading Scam: ED Files Prosecution Complaint In ₹404-Crore Case; Mumbai Identified As Key...