Mumbai Crime: Uniformed Policeman Arrested For Obscene Act With Differently-Abled Woman At Public Garden In Tardeo

Mumbai, Dec 23: In a shocking incident, a policeman in uniform was caught allegedly indulging in obscene behaviour with a differently-abled woman at a public garden near Mumbai Central railway station on Monday evening. Alert citizens who witnessed the act thrashed the policeman before handing him over to the police.

Incident Occurred Near Busy Mumbai Central Area

The incident occurred at the Bhausahib Hire Garden, located on Sane Guruji Marg near the Tardeo RTO. The garden is frequented by families, children, and morning and evening walkers. Around 5 pm, locals noticed a uniformed policeman sitting with a young woman in the garden. Shortly thereafter, they saw him allegedly making obscene advances towards her.

Public Catches Accused, Police Step In

Outraged by the act, citizens gathered at the spot, caught hold of the policeman and assaulted him. Notably, a police chowky is located right next to the garden. Upon being informed, Tardeo police rushed to the spot, took the accused into custody and brought him to the police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Drunk On Duty

The accused, identified as an assistant sub-inspector, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been registered, and he has been arrested by the Tardeo police.

Armed Police Force Personnel Under Probe

The incident has triggered outrage in the area. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman involved is differently-abled. The accused policeman is attached to the Armed Police Force and is currently posted in L Division-2. Further investigation is underway.

