 Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit

The CBI arrested a CGST Superintendent posted at Nariman Point for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to settle an audit issue. Searches recovered Rs 18.30 lakh cash and property documents, while digital evidence was seized from his office.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Ankit Aggarwal, Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, posted at the Air India Building, Nariman Point, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the director of a private company, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency said it registered a case on December 22 based on a written complaint filed by the company director, who alleged that Aggarwal had demanded illegal gratification to settle issues arising from an audit of the firm.

Alleged Threat Of Rs 98 Lakh Tax Demand

According to the CBI, Aggarwal conducted an audit of the complainant’s company on November 26, 2025, and subsequently threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs 98 lakh. He allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to “settle” the matter. Following negotiations, the bribe amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 17 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh sought as part payment to be delivered on December 22.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit
'Keypad Phones Only': Rajasthan Panchayat Imposes Smartphone Ban For Women - VIDEO
'Keypad Phones Only': Rajasthan Panchayat Imposes Smartphone Ban For Women - VIDEO
Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute Hosts Global Mathematics Conference In Mumbai To Mark National Mathematics Day
Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute Hosts Global Mathematics Conference In Mumbai To Mark National Mathematics Day
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain

CBI Trap Leads To Arrest

The agency laid a trap and caught Aggarwal red-handed while allegedly accepting the Rs 5 lakh bribe, the CBI said.

Searches Recover Cash And Property Documents

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at Aggarwal’s residential premises in Mumbai, leading to the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 18.30 lakh. The agency also claimed to have seized documents related to the purchase of properties worth Rs 40.31 lakh in April 2025 and Rs 32.10 lakh in June 2024.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...
article-image

Digital Evidence Seized From Office

Further searches were carried out at his office at the Air India Building, where digital evidence linked to the audit report of the complainant’s company was seized, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, the agency added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent For Allegedly Taking ₹5 Lakh Bribe During Audit

Thane Civic Elections 2026: Police Seek 5,000 Additional Personnel, Step Up Security And Preventive...

Thane Civic Elections 2026: Police Seek 5,000 Additional Personnel, Step Up Security And Preventive...

No Official Alliance Proposal With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Yet, Says Supriya Sule On Pune Civic Polls

No Official Alliance Proposal With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Yet, Says Supriya Sule On Pune Civic Polls

Work On New Suburban Railway Station Between Thane And Mulund To Begin Soon: MP Naresh Mhaske

Work On New Suburban Railway Station Between Thane And Mulund To Begin Soon: MP Naresh Mhaske

Mumbai: VHP Workers Detained For Holding Protest Against Mob Lynching Of Dipu Das In Bangladesh |...

Mumbai: VHP Workers Detained For Holding Protest Against Mob Lynching Of Dipu Das In Bangladesh |...