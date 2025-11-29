Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per Container At Nhava Sheva CFS

CBI launches probe into a Customs superintendent at Nhava Sheva CFS for allegedly demanding bribe for container release | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against a superintendent of Customs posted at a container freight station (CFS) at Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai, for allegedly demanding a bribe from an importer to release his consignment.

Importer Alleges Bribe Was Sought for Release of Container From JNPT

According to the CBI, the complainant is working as a partner in a Ghatkopar-based firm which is engaged in trading (imports) of all commodities from foreign countries. It is alleged in the complaint that the firm had imported a consignment of garments from Malaysia (Port Kelang) to India at JNPT Port. The complainant had imported two containers totally containing 1,097 packages. The goods are clearly declared and duties imposed were as per rules.

Customs Officer Allegedly Asked for Rs 9 Lakh, Later Reduced to Rs 5 Lakh Per Container

"A representative of the Clearing House Agent (CHA) (who is looking after the release of the container from the JNPT Port on behalf of the complainant company) informed him that one Customs officer, who is of the rank of superintendent of Customs posted at the CFS, Nhava Sheva, has been repeatedly demanding bribe, initially of Rs 9 lakh and after negotiation he reduced the bribe amount to Rs 5 lakh per container for releasing the containers," said a CBI official.

Officer Allegedly Threatened Duty Penalties of Rs 22 Lakh if Bribe Was Not Paid

He added, "In his complaint the complainant stated that though the accused Customs officer had given out-of-charge clearance for the consignment, the goods were yet to be released. The complainant also claimed that the accused public servant threatened that if the bribe is not paid, he will impose duty and penalties of Rs 22 lakhs. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, then approached the CBI and gave a written complaint."

CBI Registers Case Under Prevention of Corruption Act

The verification of the complaint was conducted by the CBI and during verification it was revealed that the accused superintendent of Customs posted at a CFS at Nhava Sheva had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for releasing each container.

Also Watch:

Based on the said complaint, a case has been registered by the CBI under Section 7 (demand of undue advantage by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/