BMC Elections 2026: Scuffle Erupts As RO Refuses MNS Candidate’s Nomination In Ward 226

Scuffle Erupts As RO Refuses MNS Candidate’s Nomination In Ward 226 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers engaged in a scuffle with the police after their candidate from ward 226 (Cuffe Parade) Baban Mahadik's nomination papers were not accepted by the Returning Officer (RO). Speaking with the FPJ, Mahadik said, "I had reached the RO's office at 2 pm and also paid the deposit for nomination Rs 2500. However, until 5 pm my nomination form was not accepted. There were 11 more candidates including one from RPI, whose nomination papers were not accepted saying the official time ended."

"I feel there was some power behind who was guiding the officers to not accept the nominations. Why didn't the police allow us to enter the office, question the officers? We entered into a brawl only after police pushed us Mahadik said.

MNS senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar also reached the spot later in the evening and said that the matter will be communicated with party chief Raj Thackeray. Baban Mahadik was MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance candidate from Cuffe Parade.

