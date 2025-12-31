 Emotional Turmoil In Mira-Bhayandar: Mother Suffers Heart Attack After Daughter Denied Candidacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEmotional Turmoil In Mira-Bhayandar: Mother Suffers Heart Attack After Daughter Denied Candidacy

Emotional Turmoil In Mira-Bhayandar: Mother Suffers Heart Attack After Daughter Denied Candidacy

According to preliminary reports, Vanita Bane was confident that her daughter would be granted a ticket to contest the upcoming polls. However, as soon as it became clear that Shraddha’s name was excluded from the official list, the shock caused Vanita's health to deteriorate rapidly.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: The political atmosphere surrounding the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections has taken a dramatic and emotional turn. A major internal rift within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surfaced following the distribution of election tickets, leading to a health crisis for a senior party leader.

Vanita Bane, the former District President of the BJP Women's Wing, suffered a heart attack after learning that the party had denied a candidacy to her daughter, Shraddha Bane.

According to preliminary reports, Vanita Bane was confident that her daughter would be granted a ticket to contest the upcoming polls. However, as soon as it became clear that Shraddha’s name was excluded from the official list, the shock caused Vanita's health to deteriorate rapidly.

She complained of severe chest pain and restlessness due to extreme mental pressure. Family members and supporters rushed her to a private hospital in Mira Road. Doctors have commenced treatment and currently state that while she is under close observation, her condition is stable.

FPJ Shorts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Form Govt In West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Form Govt In West Bengal
BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major Internal Revolt In Mumbai On Last Day Of Nominations
BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major Internal Revolt In Mumbai On Last Day Of Nominations
Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module Busted, 11 Arrested In Multi-state Crackdown
Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module Busted, 11 Arrested In Multi-state Crackdown
Karnataka Govt Makes U-Turn On Kogilu Demolitions, DCM DK Shivakumar Says No ‘Appeasement’ Or Free Land For Encroachers
Karnataka Govt Makes U-Turn On Kogilu Demolitions, DCM DK Shivakumar Says No ‘Appeasement’ Or Free Land For Encroachers
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Congress Says 'Together, We Shall Win!' As It Releases 2nd List of 56...
article-image

Vanita Bane is not just a name in the BJP; she is regarded as one of the party’s most experienced and loyal grassroots workers. Her career has been marked by. Extensive work in building the party's presence in the city.

Leading numerous agitations and public interest protests. Facing several police cases in the line of duty following party orders.

Supporters feel that after years of unwavering loyalty, the party's decision to "turn its back" on her family at a crucial moment is a significant betrayal.

"I Have Been Wronged"

Speaking from her hospital bed, a visibly emotional Vanita Bane expressed her grief:

"I have worked for this party with the utmost honesty. I never looked back while struggling for the party’s cause and faced every crisis head-on. However, the way my family has been sidelined today makes me feel that the party has done me a great injustice."

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto,...
article-image

Political Fallout

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local BJP unit. Rank-and-file workers are reportedly uneasy, and many are now questioning the leadership’s decision-making process. As the election approaches, this internal conflict has moved from behind closed doors into the public eye, potentially impacting the party's campaign morale.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emotional Turmoil In Mira-Bhayandar: Mother Suffers Heart Attack After Daughter Denied Candidacy

Emotional Turmoil In Mira-Bhayandar: Mother Suffers Heart Attack After Daughter Denied Candidacy

BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major...

BMC Elections 2026: Rebellion Sweeps Political Parties Ahead Of Municipal Polls; BJP Faces Major...

BMC Elections 2026: Youth Leader Resigns From Congress, Accuses Party Of Ignoring Shia Community’s...

BMC Elections 2026: Youth Leader Resigns From Congress, Accuses Party Of Ignoring Shia Community’s...

Russian Artist Nikas Safronov Unveils ‘Dream Vision’ At NGMA Mumbai

Russian Artist Nikas Safronov Unveils ‘Dream Vision’ At NGMA Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Akshata Tendulkar Declines Shiv Sena Offer, Stays Loyal To BJP

BMC Elections 2026: Akshata Tendulkar Declines Shiv Sena Offer, Stays Loyal To BJP