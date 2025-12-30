 BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Education, Healthcare And Power
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Education, Healthcare And Power

BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Education, Healthcare And Power

AAP has released its manifesto ‘Kejriwalchi Gaunrantee’ for the 2025–26 BMC elections, announcing free water, education, healthcare and electricity for Mumbai. The party will contest all 227 seats and says the plan follows the Delhi and Punjab governance model.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2025–2026 BMC elections, titled ‘Kejriwalchi Gaunrantee’.

“The manifesto is built on the proven governance model of Delhi and Punjab, promising a transformative agenda. Mumbai, despite its enormous wealth, has become the ugly, dirty and unsafe face of urbanisation. If done right, it can become the template of the world,” former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said while unveiling the manifesto, adding that the manifesto is framed as a direct solution to decades of corruption.

The party, in its debut in the BMC, has decided to contest all 227 seats.

The top four agendas in Kejriwal's Guarantees for Mumbai include:

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
Rajasthan Mandates Free Treatment For Acid Attack Victims In Private Hospitals
Rajasthan Mandates Free Treatment For Acid Attack Victims In Private Hospitals
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From Ghatkopar & Versova
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90
Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away At 90

1. 24/7 clean drinking water and free piped water up to 20,000 litres per household per month, and a comprehensive overhaul of the water system, including a leak-control plan and 100% sewage treatment.

2. World-class education by revolutionising BMC schools with modern infrastructure, allocating ₹1 crore per school, providing free BEST bus passes to all students, and installing sanitary napkin vending machines in every school.

3. Establishing Mohalla Clinics in 1,000 neighbourhoods offering free consultations, medicines and tests, creating a robust three-tier healthcare system.

4. Zero electricity bills by providing free electricity up to 200 units per family through BEST, with free meter installations and a shift towards decentralised solar power.

Atishi Attacks BMC Over Corruption And Services

Atishi stated, “The BMC, with a budget of over ₹75,000 crores, has delivered only monumental corruption and substandard services. BMC schools are being deliberately shut down to exploit their real estate value, at the cost of children’s education, and less than 3 lakh students study in BMC schools. All established parties have failed Mumbaikars and have prioritised greed and corruption over public interest. Primary health care is nonexistent in Mumbai. We will provide world-class free education and free healthcare, and free electricity in Mumbai, like we did in Delhi and are doing in Punjab.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai...
article-image

AAP Mumbai President Outlines Civic Priorities

AAP’s Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Our key solutions for civic revival concentrate on transportation and pothole-free roads, waste segregation and sanitation, women and child empowerment, LGBTQI+ rights, environmental issues, housing for all and clean governance, among others.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From...

Mumbai Metro One To Run Extended Train Services On New Year’s Eve | Check Last Train Timings From...

BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto,...

BMC Elections 2026: Former Delhi CM Atishi Unveils ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Mumbai Manifesto,...

'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare...

'Woman Card Mat Play Karo': Mumbai Cab Driver Confronts Passenger As She Refuses To Pay ₹250 Fare...

Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru,...

Karnataka Drug Bust: Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force Unearths 3 Mephedrone Units In Bengaluru,...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...

Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For...