‘Could Create Hostage-Like Situation’: IKEA Navi Mumbai Under Scanner After Shopper Spots Open Knife On Shelf; Police Responds | VIDEO

A viral video of an open knife on a shelf at IKEA Navi Mumbai has sparked safety concerns on social media. User on X flagged the hazard to Navi Mumbai Police, warning it could lead to dangerous "hostage-like" situations. In response, the police confirmed the complaint was forwarded to local authorities for investigation, urging the retailer to improve safety protocols.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: A video showing an open knife on display at the IKEA store in Navi Mumbai is going viral on social media, raising concerns about shopper safety. Tagging the Navi Mumbai Police, the IKEA shopper called it dangerous as it could lead to a hostage-like situation and urged for improved safety measures.

The video was posted by user Manish Rajvaidya on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote, "Visited IKEA Navi Mumbai and found an open knife kept at the shelf. So dangerous, you never know which mindset customers walk in and create a hostage-like situation. Help make a better experience, pls"

The Navi Mumbai Police also responded to the viral video and said, "Thank you for contacting the Navi Mumbai Police. Your complaint has been forwarded to the relevant police station."

IKEA To Open Store In Pune City

Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA is opening its Pune store soon at the Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Viman Nagar.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the area has been leased for a total rent of Rs 23.54 crore for 4 years and 11 months. The starting monthly rent is Rs 38.11 lakh for the first 36 months, which will increase to Rs 42.69 lakh for the remaining period. As per the documents accessed, a stamp duty of Rs 6,26,800 was paid for the transaction, along with a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

