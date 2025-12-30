 Navi Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Cloth Bag At Rabale, Probe Launched
Navi Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Cloth Bag At Rabale, Probe Launched

In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed a disturbing rise in cases of newborns being found abandoned in various parts of the city, from railway station areas to secluded lanes and public toilets.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Pinterest

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a cloth bag behind a shop in Rabale. According to local reports, a resident noticed faint cries coming from behind a shop and alerted the police, where the infant was found.

According to Lokshevay report, after the baby was found, the Rabale Police were immediately informed and rushed to the spot. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Speaking on the baby's health, the condition of the baby boy is stable and currently under medical care. Currently, the exact date when the baby was found is not known.

Investigation launched

The Rabale police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the baby’s mother and determine the circumstances that led to the abandonment.

Mumbai Sees Spike In Abandoned Newborn Cases

In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed a disturbing rise in cases of newborns being found abandoned in various parts of the city, from railway station areas to secluded lanes and public toilets. These incidents raise serious social and moral questions about the safety net for vulnerable infants and the desperation that drives some parents to such extreme actions. Between late September and October, four such incidents were reported across the city.

List Of Recent Abandoned Babies Cases In Mumbai

Nov 4: One-month-old baby girl found in Versova

Oct 27: Baby girl found in a nullah at Borivali East

Oct 21: Infant found between parked vans in Goregaon West

Oct 20: Newborn girl with ant bites rescued from Malad West

Sept 29: Baby found in public toilet at Bhandup

June 28: Newborn found lying in Panvel

