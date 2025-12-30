Mumbai News: Dadar Police Register Case Over Alleged ₹15.88 Lakh Fraud At Noble Plus Pharmacy

Mumbai: The Dadar police have registered a case against Fulsing Rathod, a store manager at Noble Plus Pharmacy and Skincare in Prabhadevi, and his brother Pawansing Rathod, a former employee, for allegedly misappropriating Rs15.88 lakh from the company.

According to the police, the accused allegedly siphoned off Rs14.77 lakh of daily sales cash by falsely claiming that the amount had been paid to a vendor for supplying coins and small-denomination currency notes. They are also accused of misusing Rs1.10 lakh from petty cash, allegedly in collusion, for personal use and for setting up Pawansing Rathod’s new shop.

As per the FIR, the complainant Anuj Dharmanath Pandey, 43, is a director at Noble Medichem Private Limited, a pharmacy retail and distribution company that operates 65 Noble Plus Pharmacy and Skincare outlets across Mumbai and Pune, including 60 stores in Mumbai. The Prabhadevi outlet, located at Jayant Villa on Appasaheb Marathe Marg, has been operational since 2011 and employs 23 staff members.

Pawansing Rathod had worked with the company for nearly 15 years as a zonal head, while Fulsing Rathod was serving as the store manager at the Prabhadevi outlet. In August 2025, Pawansing left the company and started his own shop in Bandra East.

The company routinely requires coins and low-value currency notes for daily operations and sources them from external vendors on commission. In December 2022, Fulsing informed the company that a relative and close friend from his native place could supply coins and small-denomination notes. As the vendor was known to Fulsing, the company approved the arrangement.

Initially, Fulsing would inform the head office in advance about the vendor’s visits, following which cash would be sent to the Prabhadevi store. However, in January 2025, Fulsing told the company that the vendor did not give prior notice and could arrive at any time. He claimed that he therefore paid the vendor directly from the store’s sales cash and would regularly update the office.

In February, Fulsing sought and obtained permission to retain six to eight days’ worth of sales cash, stating that the vendor would be supplying coins in larger quantities. Ahead of a scheduled audit in November 2025, the company instructed Fulsing to deposit all cash meant for exchange into the CMS system. However, he allegedly failed to do so, citing various reasons and delaying the process.

Suspecting irregularities, the company sent office staff member Amit Soni to the Prabhadevi store on November 14 to collect all cash held by Fulsing. Fulsing was then summoned to the Vile Parle office, where, during questioning, he allegedly admitted to having paid Rs12.68 lakh in advance to the vendor for coins without informing the office.

When asked for the vendor’s details, Fulsing allegedly provided the name Vishal Jain along with a mobile number, which was later found to be switched off. Further inquiry revealed that Fulsing had allegedly diverted Rs14,77,740 from sales cash and Rs1,10,410 from petty cash and handed the money to his brother Pawansing to help him set up his new shop.

Fulsing stopped reporting to work from November 27. Both brothers allegedly assured the company that they would return the money by December 2, but failed to do so. Following confirmation of the fraud, the company lodged a complaint at the Dadar police station.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and have initiated further investigation.

