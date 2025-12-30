Mumbai Healthcare Milestone: Kokilaben Hospital Performs India’s First Cross-Border Remote Robotic Surgeries From Shanghai, Over 5,000 Km Away

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital performs India’s first international cross-border remote robotic surgeries with a surgeon operating from Shanghai | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 30: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, has created history by successfully performing India’s first international cross-border remote robotic surgeries, marking a major milestone in the evolution of telesurgery in the country.

Two complex urological procedures were carried out on patients in Mumbai by a surgeon located in Shanghai—over 5,000 kilometres away—demonstrating the feasibility, safety and precision of long-distance robotic surgery.

Surgeries Performed By Surgeon Based In Shanghai

The landmark surgeries were performed by Dr T. B. Yuvaraja, Director (Group), Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospitals, using the Toumai Remote Robotic Surgery System.

The procedures included a robot-assisted radical prostatectomy and a robot-assisted partial nephrectomy, making this the first clinical application in India of cross-border telesurgery following approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

First International Use Of Toumai System In India

This achievement also represents the first use in India of the Toumai system for international telesurgery. The platform is currently the only robotic surgical system that is US FDA study-approved for use in remote robotic surgery, underscoring its global regulatory significance.

Ultra-Low Latency Ensures Surgical Precision

Despite the vast geographical distance between the surgeon and patients, the procedures were conducted seamlessly using high-speed, stable data transmission and multiple safety-assurance technologies.

The system achieved an ultra-low bidirectional latency of just 132 milliseconds, enabling real-time surgical control with smooth instrument movement, precise dissection and uncompromised patient safety—comparable to on-site robotic surgery.

Dr Yuvaraja Highlights Transformative Potential

Dr Yuvaraja, who has performed over 4,100 robotic procedures, highlighted the transformative potential of this advancement. “Remote robotic surgery has the power to fundamentally change access to high-quality surgical care. Successfully performing complex surgeries across two large nations reinforces our commitment to innovation, safety and excellence at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. This milestone opens new avenues for delivering world-class treatment across India and globally,” he said.

System Demonstrates Stability And Clinical Effectiveness

The Toumai system performed with remarkable stability and precision throughout the procedures, allowing the surgeon to operate with the same confidence as during in-person robotic surgery.

The success of these operations confirms that telesurgery is not only technically feasible but also clinically effective for complex surgical interventions.

Hospital Leadership Calls It A Proud Moment

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said, “Being the first hospital in India to perform intercontinental remote robotic surgeries following CDSCO approval is a proud moment for our institution and Indian healthcare. This accomplishment highlights our leadership in adopting cutting-edge medical technologies and shaping the future of surgical care. By integrating advanced robotics with secure digital infrastructure, we have demonstrated that specialist surgical expertise can cross continents without compromising outcomes.”

Multidisciplinary Collaboration Ensured Success

He added that the successful execution of these surgeries was made possible through close collaboration among multidisciplinary clinical teams, full-time specialists at Kokilaben Hospital, hospital staff, technology partners and engineering teams in both Mumbai and Shanghai. “Their coordinated efforts ensured uninterrupted connectivity, strict safety protocols and flawless clinical execution,” concluded Shetty.

